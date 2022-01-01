BSP OPEN NEW LENDING CENTRE IN NCD

Bank South Pacific has opened its new lending centre located at 4 mile (Boroko), National Capital District to cut down on the long queues in branches around the city.

The new Lending Center will officially open to customers after Christmas and will cater for all personal customers’ lending needs.

BSP Group CEO Robin Fleming during the opening said the Lending Centre will meet all of our Port Moresby customer’s Personal Loan and Home Loan requirements.

“We are not only opening more branches, we are refreshing our value proposition according to the demand in the local market and designing our branches accordingly,” Fleming said.

CEO Fleming further elaborated on the services that will be provided in the lending centre.

“The branch will comprise of a team of 37 specialist lenders who will be focused on ensuring customers’ lending needs are met. The branch is a cashless branch and will not offer transactional banking services, which will continue to be offered by our 5 other Branches across the NCD,” Fleming added.

BSP Group General Manager Retail, Daniel Faunt said BSP is focused on improving its customer experience in 2023 and the new Lending Centre will assist in reducing branch queues at other branches across the city.

“The Lending Center should result in reduced queues in our other NCD branches as well as improve the waiting times for anyone with a lending need who can now be served in this purpose built lending Centre,” Faunt said.