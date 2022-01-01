In a unique show of strength, members of the NCD Metropolitan Command all assembled at the Boroko Police Station for a brief by NCD MetSup Silva Sika before they convoyed to all suburbs in the City.

NCD Metropolitan Superintendent Silva Sika explained that this is to show to the general public in the Nation’s Capital that police are ready and prepared to go into its Festive Operations which kick started yesterday night.

All members of the NCD Command including supporting units assembled for the Metropolitan Superintendent’s briefing before the convoy started for the show of strength around Port Moresby City.

The “Show of Strength” convoy started at Boroko Police Station to 5 mile, all the way to the airport then to 9mile, back road towards the suburb of Gerehu then to Baruni, to town and back to Boroko.

With horns, police lights and in their full police attire, they convoyed throughout the city, indicating to the general public that they are ready and prepared to keep the safety and peace in our Nation’s capital during the festive period.

NCD MetSup Silva Sika said,” we are ready and prepared to go into this festive operation and my men will not hesitate to deal with anyone who comes in conflict with the law”.

MetSup Sika further added that a total of 1, 087 police personnel will be stationed in all three Zones throughout Port Moresby with regular road blocks being set up at various locations.

“I want to appeal to the youth in our city to take heed of the law and abide by it during this festive period,” he said.

“From my office, I want to wish everyone a Very Merry Christmas and a prosperous new year”.