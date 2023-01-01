JIMI OPEN MP SHARES SIMILAR GEOGRAPHICAL CHALLENGES WITH WABAG

By Mortimer Yangharry

People’s Party strongman and Jimi Open MP Wake Goi spoke of the road infrastructural development taking place throughout the Wabag Open Electorate, that will enable easy transportation of fresh garden produce into the newly constructed Wabag Market that was opened as of last week.

He was a key note speaker during the official opening of the modern and newly constructed Wabag Market that will serve as the main market for Enga Province.

The second term MP from Jiwaka Province mentioned that his district is geographically similar to Wabag District and it was a challenge for him to connect some parts of his district to the outside world.

MP Goi acknowledged the leadership of veteran Governor Sir Peter Ipatas and Minister Lino and appreciated his official invitation by the Wabag District Development Authority to be part of an important, economic development initiative that will forever transform the lives of the rural people.

It was also a special moment for the People’s Party as all four parliamentary members and founder Sir Peter Ipatas, parliamentary leader and Health Minister Dr Lino Tom, Talasea Open MP and Deputy Parliamentary leader Freddie Kumai and Jimi Open MP Wake Goi were all present, along with the guest speaker Australian High Commissioner His Excellency Jon Philp, Enga Provincial Administrator Sandis Tsaka, Wabag BSP Branch Manager John Tomba, WDDA Chief Executive Officer John Tondop and other public servants.

The Wabag Market will be the central location for all farmers throughout the province to bring in their fresh produce to sell after being deprived of a proper market for more than a decade.