STABLE LEADERSHIP ENABLING PROGRESSIVE DEVELOPMENT IN ENGA PROVINCE

By Mortimer Yangharry

Talasea Open MP and People’s Party Deputy Parliamentary leader Freddie Kumai acknowledged the stable political leadership shown over the years in Enga Province that has immensely contributed towards the progressive socio-economic development extensively taking place throughout the province during the opening of the Wabag Market.

MP Kumai spoke highly of the dynamic leadership of Wabag Open MP and Health Minister Dr Lino Tom in extensively opening up his electorate with 16 rural road networks that will enable the people to bring in their fresh produce to sell at the newly constructed K13.5 million market.

He also acknowledged the vision and support of veteran Enga governor Sir Peter Ipatas in working closely with the Wabag District Development Authority in ensuring major developmental projects come into fruition that will benefit the people in the years to come, thus setting the future of the next generation on the right path.

The first term MP from West New Britain Province accompanied his party leader Dr Lino Tom and founder Sir Peter Ipatas along with fellow colleague and People’s Party member in Jimi Open MP Wake Goi.

MP Kumai spoke highly of the stable leadership in the province that has resulted in unprecedented developments consistently taking place particularly in the health, education and other socio-economic sectors in both the public and private sector respectively.