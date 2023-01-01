By Bradley Mariori

THE PNG Media Council, together with the support of Media Development Initiative (MDI) will be creating a network for all Women in Media in the country following a consultation held in Lae last week.

The network, Women in Media is all about creating safe space for Women in the media industry and to empower them to take up leadership roles in the media industry.

Media Development Initiative Project Manager Joys Eggins says they have conducted a meeting with the female media representatives in Lae and this is a pathway now for the Media Council to take next steps and carry on the exercise.

Eggins said, MDI is all about ensuring that there is equity across whatever they do and they will help and support the council to set up the Women in Media network.

She said the number of women in content creation has increased and there has been a good number of women taking leadership roles in creating news content in the country.

Lae based female journalist; Gloria Bauai said, she supported the network because there is a need for a networking between women in media and not just journalists but for women in all divisions in media organizations around the country.

Ms Bauai says a network like this creates a safe space and a support system to all women in the media industry.

The Women in Media network was an idea that came from the Media Council of PNG Secretary Belinda Kora, after she attended a media session in Solomon Islands a few months ago as a representative of the PNG Media Association and learnt about the Fiji Women in Media and how they were supporting each other.

Media Council of PNG Secretary Belinda Kora said, she heard from the association in Fiji and thought it was an important concept and brought it back as an idea to help and support women in the media industry in PNG and the idea was strongly supported by women media personnel especially those operating outside of Port Moresby.