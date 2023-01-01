WOMEN’S CONVENTION HELD IN KIUNGA

By Jim John

All members of the Foursquare Gospel Church took to Kiunga town yesterday morning, singing Gospel songs during their procession around town.



The Gospel awareness in town marks the commencement of their annual Women’s Convention in Western Province.



It is aimed at reminding the people of North Fly and Western Province as a whole, to know the Gospel truth and that maintaining a spiritual life is important for all.



Western Provincial Supervisor of Church of the Foursquare Gospel Pastor Silas Diau who participated in the awareness campaign said, they are hosting a women’s convention which all other members of the body of Christ churches in North Fly will attend the four day convention.



He said it is important that all people maintain their spiritual lives through obeying the Gospel truth.



“Our society today sees many people struggling in terms of people’s behavior in society. There are so many problems, so we need to accept Christ in our lives and let Jesus lead our way,” he said.



Pastor Silas said churches have a role to play to addressing ongoing law and order issues faced in Western Province and the country as a whole.



“Encouraging people with the word of God can change their lives so the church is hosting a four-day convention which will help strengthen our faith,” he said.



United Fellowship Women Coordinator of the church Pastor Carol Diau also said over 200 mothers, young girls and boys as well as fathers would attend this fellowship program.



She added that church members from 12 branch churches along the Kiunga-Tabubil highway would participate in the fellowship program as well as undergo leadership and life skills training during the course of the event this week.



“We wanted to go to Port Moresby but due to continuous flight cancellation, we’ve decided to have the convention in Kiunga. All members of the Foursquare Gospel Church in all districts have also conducted their conventions,” she said.



Pastor Diau urged all people to continue to pray in their daily lives with Bible studies for spiritual growth and development.



Residents in Kiunga, particularly women and girls have been encouraged to attend this convention starting from June 26th to 29th, 2023.