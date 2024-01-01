By Bradley Mariori

There is currently an indefinite liquor ban in Wau-Waria district, however some people are not abiding to this, and are selling and consuming liquor illegally.

The ban was endorsed by the Morobe Provincial Government, following the Wau-Waria MP, Marsh Narewec’s election as the MP of the new district.

Narewec thanked the provincial government for the indefinite liquor ban imposed in the district and also call on the people to abide by the law.

He called on the LLG Presidents in Wau to impose penalty for those citizens who do not abide by this.

Narewec also urged the Wau Police Commander, Peter Yambun to enforce the law with his officers and and make arrests than warning people caught breaching the ban.

He also told the people to report police officers found consuming alcohol during this ban.

Narewec said alcohol is contributing to 50% of the problems in the district and it must be controlled to make way for developments. Meanwhile, Narewec acknowledged Late Sam Basil for his vision for the district, allowing the district to be on its own, and thanked Prime Minister James Marape for making it happen.