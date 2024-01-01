IN CELEBRATION OF WORLD ORAL HEALTH DAY: YWAM DENTAL TRAILER EXPANDS SCHOOL VISITS IN PORT MORESBY

Marking World Oral Health Day, YWAM Medical Ships Australia & Papua New Guinea (YWAM MS) is pleased to announce the resumption and expansion of school visits by the YWAM Dental Trailer, scheduled to commence next month. During Term 2, the YWAM Dental Semi-Trailer and its dedicated team will visit three schools in Port Moresby; Sevese Morea Elementary & Primary School, Kila Kila Secondary School, and Carr Memorial Adventist School.

The upcoming outreach will provide essential oral health education sessions and distribute Colgate Bright Smiles Bright Futures packs (includes a toothbrush, toothpaste and educational flyer) to approximately 3,400 students.

Mr. John Wood, Managing Director of Colgate-Palmolive, expressed deep pride in their support of the program.

“In addition to supplying the Bright Smiles Bright Future packs, we are also offering financial support and facilitating the employment of a local dentist and dental therapist in the trailer. This not only meets a critical need but also provides valuable employment opportunities for Papua New Guinean dental professionals who have faced challenges in securing work,” stated Mr. Wood.

With a focus on aligning with WHO treatment standards, the Dental Trailer will provide treatment to students in grade prep, grade 5, and grade 9. Treatment services will encompass restorations, extractions, cleanings, and fluoride treatments.

Outfitted with three dental chairs and sterilization facilities, the dental semi-trailer is equipped to deliver comprehensive dental care services to the students.

Mr. Ken Mulligan, Managing Director of YWAM MS, said their team is eager to resume school engagement, “I’m thrilled to announce that we’re extending the program to include more schools this year. Colgate’s invaluable support in employing a dentist and dental therapist plays a pivotal role in making this expansion possible,” said Mr. Mulligan

The YWAM Dental Trailer initiative began with an invitation from the NCD Governor, Honourable Powes Parkop, who welcomed YWAM MS to operate the dental trailer in Port Moresby Schools.

YWAM Medical Ships extends sincere gratitude to its supporters, whose contributions have made the YWAM School Dental Program possible. Supporters include National Capital District Commission (NCDC), NCD Provincial Health Authority, NCD Education Services Department of Education, Henry Schein, Colgate-Palmolive, Sir Brian Bell Foundation, Ela Motors, Mills Dental, Ok Tedi, Air Niugini, AEDERS Dental Equipment Maintenance, and EmoTrans.