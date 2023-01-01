HIRI KOIARI DISTRICT RECEIVED DEVELOPMENT LEVY

The people of Hiri-Koiari district will benefit from a K4 million Development Levy funding presented to their MP Keith Iduhu by the Central Governor Rufina Peter and the Provincial Administrator Francis Koaba.

This development Levy fund was budgeted by Central Provincial Government under the Development Levy Appropriation budget for 2023 to assist the newly created district in its development.

Upon receiving the cheque the Hiri-Koiari MP acknowledged the Governor for Central Province Rufina Peter for the appropriation.

“This is the first of its kind since the PNG LNG Development Levy’s have been payable and it’s been a long time coming. We are grateful and on behalf of my Hiri-Koiari people, I extend my gratitude for this inaugural first development levy payment towards district development” MP Iduhu said.

As a newly split electorate, there is a lot of projects the local MP wants to get underway.

“We have got some PIP allocated for the district office as the seat of Government in Bautama and that’s presently underway through the appropriate channels for land allocations so I’m hopeful, but this (allocation) will go a longer way to finance some of our projects for education, water and development in the district. We looking at the four impacted villages and while we have done a MoA with Water PNG, they are undertaking so that we will procure some of the financing. Some of this (development levy) will be going towards that and then most of it will be going towards our education sector and strengthening our LLG’s as well.”

The Hiri-Koiari member added that the assistance provided by the Central Provincial Government will go a long way to strengthening the relationship and the dynamics of both the district and province to enjoy.

He was optimistic that the appropriation will be used for what it was intended for.

“We take this (cheque) wholeheartedly and hope that this appropriation is delivered for which purpose it is intended and I hope that we can look forward to and hopefully if not the same, something that is fair and equitable for our people.” Iduhu stated.

This changes the whole dynamics of development and agenda going forward for the Central Province as it is the first ever development levy appropriated and paid from the Province to the district which never happened before.

Central Governor Rufina Peter stated that the Hiri Koiari district is new so it is imperative that as a Government, the district needs to be supported to establish itself and function.

“And so in this sense they (Hiri-Koiari) have a lot of expenditures if you like, finance needed to set themselves up so I guess as a responsible Provincial Government we have to help them set up and deliver the services that is required of them as a district.” Governor Peter stated.

The Central Governor also called on the National Government to look at the appropriation for the new districts in the 2023 budget and start releasing the funds to the new districts.

“Release the funds to Hiri-Koiari district so that they can start to build the infrastructure they need to provide the service to their constituents and so rather than waiting on them (National Government). I am taking the lead now and giving them, Provincial Government is now giving them the appropriation in that regard and so my plea is to the National Government and Finance Minister (Rainbo Paita) to release those funds what is budgeted to Hiri-Koiari district” Peter said.

Meanwhile Governor Peter revealed that Provincial plans were not received yet and once those are received the linkage from Province to district can be seen to better guide as Provincial funds trickling down to the districts and further down to the wards.