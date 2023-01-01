NFA SPONSORS 2023 GOROKA SHOW

The National Fisheries Authority (NFA) has come on board to become one of the premium sponsors for the upcoming Goroka Show. NFA handed over a sponsorship cheque of K100,000.00 to the Goroka Show Society this week in Goroka, Eastern Highlands Province.

Representing the Managing Director, Executive Manager of the Provincial Support and Industry Development Unit (PSID), Jonathan Manieva spoke on the importance of NFA’s corporate social responsibility when presenting the sponsorship.

“It is important that our money reaches the community, grassroots level. Through our Corporate Social Responsibility program, it remains a focus for us to maintain consistency in how we disperse support, and through supporting ground level events like this, we hope to maintain a strong link between our work in Port Moresby and positively impacting our people in the provinces,” Manieva said.

The Chairperson of the Goroka Show Society, Keryn Hargreaves expressed gratitude while explaining the plans to make this 75th Goroka Show one of the best and brightest to date.

“We appreciate the support, as you all know Goroka Show relies entirely on sponsorship funds and any sponsorship that comes in, we use to give back to the community,” Hargreaves said.

The Goroka Show will be held on the 16th-17th September 2023, and will include over 100 different cultural group performances.

Mr Manieva further stated that, “in addition to this support, NFA is further committing to our vision of ensuring our support goes to the people in local communities by commissioning 500 bilums to be woven by women from Goroka and presented to our international delegates at our upcoming 08th Pacific Tuna Forum that will be held in Port Moresby from 6th-8th September 2023.