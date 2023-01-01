FREE HEART SCREENING FOR CHILDREN

There are two different types of cardiac defects that are commonly found in children, the first one is what they are born with, which is genetically and through their mother’s dietary issues. The second type is very common in Papua New Guinea which is rheumatic heart disease.

For the past 6 years, Pacific International Hospital (PIH) has been in collaboration with the Hearts & Souls Foundation based in the United States of America, this foundation is a medical Christian team that provide voluntary medical assistance when and where needed.

This partnership enables ordinary Papua New Guinean families to take their children to PIH for a free cardiac screening, it is an annual screening by the visiting pediatrician doctor, Dr Kirk Milhoan.

This one day annual heart screening was conducted at PIH yesterday.

After the screening and diagnosis, the parents of the children are then given options on the medical treatments to be acquired by their children, this includes surgery depending on the extent of their heart condition.

Chief Executive Officer of PIH, Colonel Sandeep Shaligram highlighted that the hospital has gladly supported this program, as it is a means of providing a much-needed service to Papua New Guineans.

Overtime, the program has reached the Highlands region as well, with success stories of children who have survived the cardiac surgeries and been given a second chance to live a normal life.

Yesterday, EMTV news met a 10-year-old boy named Hubert Vulupindi, Hubert has had to live with a cardiac condition since birth. His parents have been taking him to public hospitals for cardiac checkups since birth, however, due to lack of proper equipment and facilities his parents were unable to know their son’s diagnosis.

When the opportunity presented itself, little Hubert’s parents now know his diagnosis and where to seek proper medical assistance. His father, Paul Vulupindi expressed delight in the program and how this program will help many PNG families.

Hubert like many other children in the country that live with serious cardiac defects, now have the opportunity to live a normal and healthy life because of this program.

In November, a medical team from the Hearts & Souls Foundation will travel to PNG to carry out cardiac surgeries.