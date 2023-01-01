OVER K2 MILLION NATIONAL GOVERNMENT ASSISTANCE FOR AROB

Over K2 million national government assistance was given to the people of Bougainville last Friday through the Ministry of Bougainville Affairs as part of the National Governments ongoing efforts in strengthening relations, maintaining lasting peace, and furthering Bougainville’s development agenda.

On the eve of Papua New Guinea’s 48th Independence celebrations the Minister for Bougainville Affairs, Manasseh Makiba accompanied by the Director for the National Coordination Office for Bougainville Affairs Mr. Wemin Boi were at hand to deliver the funding assistance.

Minister Makiba handed the funding assistance for a scope of projects to the various entities in Bougainville which includes:

The Bougainville Disaster Management Office was given K1million for disaster relief assistance, The Lato Constituency Development received K200,000.00 for sports and youth development projects, The United Church women were given K100,000.00 for travel support to the National United Church Women’s convention in Mt Hagen, Ioro Constituency Development’s water supply and brickmaking project received K300,000.00, Tonsu Constituency Development was issued K150,000.00 for the development of crab farming, While Taonita Tinputz Constituency Development will receive K300,000.00 for Bougainville Sports and youth development as well.

The National Government’s assistance through the ministry of Bougainville Affairs covers various development areas totalling K2, 050, 000.00.

Minister Makiba said that the issuance of financial assistance was mostly through direct requests from the constituencies and he was more than pleased to be on hand to deliver to the people of Bougainville. He further added that my department stands ready to continue to assist Bougainville communities, constituency members and the ABG in whatever need they have.

“Apart from other work we do in my department the National Coordination Office for Bougainville Affairs, particularly in relation to the ongoing work with the peace process, reaching out to the communities and assisting the Autonomous Bougainville Government in respect to its members and other communities is also my department’s priority,” Mr. Makiba said.

He added that more requests were attended to by his ministry and that the Marape/Rosso Government is determined in ensuring Bougainville’s development agenda remains ongoing.