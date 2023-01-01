OVER ONE THOUSAND MEDICAL SUPPLIES DISTRIBUTED

By Jim John

Medical orders for the months of March and April for all health facilities in Western Province have been covered by Western Provincial Health Authority (WPHA).

The supplies are currently being distributed to respective health facilities along the Fly River catchment areas and accessible feeder roads within the four districts.

Medical Supply Chain Coordinator of WPHA Gabriel Tambui confirmed a total of 1,383 cartons of medical drugs have been distributed within the province.

Of the 1,383 cartons, North Fly and Middle Fly Districts have received 170 cartons of 100% kit and 613 cartons of supplies ordered from the Area Medical Store (AMS) in Port Moresby.

South Fly District has received 102 boxes of 100% kit and 247 cartons ordered from the AMS and Delta Fly has received 136 boxes of 100% kit and 115 cartons ordered from the AMS.

The drug supplies for health facilities particularly Bosset, Obo, Boboa and Suki within the province have been dispatched this week.

Coordinator Gabriel Tambui clarified that drug supplies for Nomad, Mougulu and Golgobip are yet to be airlifted pending the quotation from the logistics company, however, will also be airlifted this week.

” Health facilities located in mountainous and rugged terrains are only accessible by helicopter and plane so we are negotiating with logistic company to send to those areas,” he said.

He said Western PHA need support from leaders of the four districts to help distribute the drug supplies, so that effective clinical services are delivered in all health facilities.

” Public in Western Province should know that the Provincial Health Authority is continuing to serve the people and with the geographical challenges, we need support from your leaders for the delivery of services.”

The coordinator is currently working on the online supply system Province wide for the months of May and June this year.