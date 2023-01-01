KICKBOXING CHAMPION DEDICATES WIN TO SPONSOR

By Mortimer Yangharry

Champion of the 74kg Division Category in the recent Regional Kickboxing Championships Jackson Newman has dedicated his victory to his local sponsor.

Newman was victorious after knocking off his opponent in the Southern Region vs the Highlands Region Kickboxing challenge sanctioned by the Papua New Guinea Kickboxing on Thursday June 08th, 2023 in Port Moresby.

Newman presented the 74 kg Regional Championships Kickboxing title medal to Zaphaniah Lao of the PNG NO.1 SME Limited who was at the Kagamuga Airport in Mt.Hagen to welcome the champion on Sunday.

Kickboxer Newman sincerely acknowledged PNG NO.1 SME Limited in paying for his return airfares and assisting him with his daily needs during his stay in Port Moresby.

“When business houses and government agencies in Enga Province showed no interest in assisting me, PNG N0.1 SME Limited believed in my potential to excel in this disciplinary sport as business success depends entirely on strict discipline,” Newman said.

The local kickboxer stressed the call for personal discipline as he started his kickboxing dream when he was a 17-year-old in 2014 and credited his victory to personal discipline.

Zaphaniah Lao, on behalf of the PNG N0.1 SME Limited, sincerely acknowledged the kind gesture of this local champion and added that this presentation is an inspirational motivation to support determined individuals who are disciplined in achieving their ultimate goals.

Meanwhile, kickboxer Jackson is looking forward to attend the National Kickboxing Championships that will be held later this year in Port Moresby.