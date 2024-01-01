ERAP ROAD REHAB COMPLETE

By Francisca Anania

Rehabilitation of wet clogged portions of the Sugu River and Tinibi sections of the main Erap Road Link in Morobe Province has completed.

This work was done after a call was made by the Wain-Erap LLG President Kunump Ameke to Nawaeb MP Theo Peigen.

The full scope of work was from Sugu River, to sibi, to Tinibe.

The Nawaeb District Development Authority had taken heed of the call to step in the emergency works after heavy downpour within the month of January.

Sugu river is the first river into the main Erap LLG and when flooded causes hindrance to traffic; hence was the first to undergo an extensive diversion and wet crossing clearance by Allied PNG Group.

Work commenced on 19th January, with the mobilization of a mobilization of an excavator machine on site to do the river clearance.

Nawaeb MP Theo Pelgen stated that this portion of road requires extensive repair and more rehabilitation especially on the soft spot areas and the Erap Main road link is access to coffee and fresh produce farmers that commute daily to and fro Lae City.

MP Pelgen stressed that despite the limited options of funding for 2024 operations in Nawaeb District, Allied PNG Group and Technical Team went ahead with rehabilitation.

“Further allocations will be done to carry more major maintenance of the road this year, when funds are released from the National Government.” he stated.