FESTIVAL TO PROMOTE CULTURAL RESOURCES

The people of Wabag are gearing up to host the second Annual Kopen Take Pii Festival and Eco-tourism conservation exhibition from 11th to the 13th of October at Kopen village, outside Wabag town.

The people will celebrate their unique cultures, exhibit tourism products and services to both domestic and international tourists.

The cultural festival will coincide with the official opening of Haus Man (Traditional Engan man’s house) and Cultural Research Centre for displaying of cultural objects/artifacts, tourism products.

The show Chairman Luke Lale said the cultural festival has three objectives; to facilitate access for all to culture, promote cultural diversity and foster independent thinking in young people towards culture, 18-year-olds in particular.

He said hosting of such cultural festivals and tourism products development will enhance socio-economic activities and curb escalating law & order issues, address Gender Base Violence, Inclusive Disabilities and other forms of Discrimination in the communities, whereby young men and women will actively participate to create enabling conducive environment.

Mr Lale said hosting of the festival is to implement National Cultural Commission’s Cultural Policy 2022-2032 which aims to protect, preserve and promote indigenous cultural resources which are on the verge of phasing out due to Western influences.

“On this note, I thank Enga Provincial Government, NCC, PNGTPA and other development partners and stakeholders for supporting such cultural festival,” Lale said.

The Enga Governor Sir Peter Ipatas, National Cultural Commission, PNG Tourism Promotion Authority and other relevant stakeholders will attend this 2nd annual cultural festival and eco-tourism exhibition.