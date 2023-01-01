TEACHERS SHOULD BE SUPPORTED

By Vicky Baunke

The school administration and management must support teachers and not hinder the delivery of effective services in schools, in order to achieve quality education for students.

This was said by Daulo district Senior School Inspector Jim Komi during the international teacher’s day celebrations held at the Ifi iufa Provincial school in the borders of the Goroka and Daulo districts in Eastern Highlands Province yesterday.

He said this has been one of the many challenges faced in many schools throughout the country.

Mr Komi said while school managements are more concerned of the physical development infrastructures at the school, many times the needs of teachers are been overlooked in the classrooms.

While the tuition fee free (TFF) may be used to support teachers, there are still many challenges faced by teachers which should not be ignored.

He said many teachers must raise issues and challenges they face on the appropriate platforms so that their needs can be heard as implementers of education at the classroom level.

Mr Komi challenged teachers to be a step ahead in their teaching given the technical advancement allowing students to be a step ahead in accessing information through the internet.

He also encouraged teachers to improve, be more creative and innovative in their teaching skills through agriculture and to maintain teaching values and attitudes that uphold the integrity of the teaching profession before wishing all teachers at the school a Happy Teacher’s Day.

The Ifi iufa Provincial school in the Eastern Highlands Province is among many schools that has celebrated the International Teachers Day in the country and is the first school to implement the 166 policy in the province.

The celebrations coincided with a reconciliation program between teachers and students before the National exams for Grade 10 students begin next week, where student representatives from different grades appreciated teachers for their services.

The ifi iufa Provincial school has a student population of 1,124 which consists of 615 primary school students and 519 high school students.

The school has a total of 36 teachers of which 20 primary school teachers and 16 High school teachers.