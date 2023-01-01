DOWNPOUR DAMAGES IN MOROBE

By Bradley Mariori

Morobe has seen a heavy downpour of rain yesterday night till this morning.

This resulted in homes and other infrastructure damages done by water overflow.

The Upper Busu Bridge at Boana in Nawaeb district collapsed this morning cutting off access for the Wain people.

In Bulolo, the Buang road was cut off by landslide including damages to houses caused by the flooded Bulolo River, foot bridges have also collapsed in the area.

Reports have also been received of some families who had to stand outside of their houses till morning because of water from the heavy downpour flooding in to their houses, especially the low-built houses.