DISTINGUISHED FORMER PUBLIC SERVANTS GRACED NEW IRELAND PIC/ PEC MEETINGS

The New Ireland Provincial Implementation Committee and Provincial Executive Council meetings convened in Kavieng on Tuesday April 16 th 2024. Special guests included distinguished former public servants, Ambassador Gabriel Dusava and High Commissioner Winnie Kiap graced the provincial Implementation Committee meeting at the request of chairman and New Ireland Governor Rt. Hon Chief Sir Julius Chan.

The delegation is in the province to gauge views from the Provincial Government and stakeholders; schools, private sector and non-government organizations on PNG’s Foreign Policy White paper. During PIC, Works Manager Mr. Collin Dickson briefed Members of the Provincial Implementation Committee on ongoing projects such as the Tinkoris Hospital Solar Project in Matalai LLG, Warangansau to Poropop road in Matalai LLG, propose upgrade of Tasingena Health Centre at Murat LLG and West Coast Roads.

Governor Sir Julius Chan has been keeping tabs on the projects and urged Works Manager Collin Dickson to ensure that the projects are implemented on schedule and within budget.The National Department of Works is currently facilitating the installation of Uiam bridge and Palabong bridge with Mr. Dickson indicating funding support for seven bridges along the Boluminsky Highway under the PNG- Australia Transport Sector Support Program.

Among Policy Papers brought before the Provincial Executive Council Meeting, members were briefed on the Lovongai LLG and Murat LLG Marine Environment Law 2023 and a propose Memorandum of Understanding and Memorandum of Agreement between the National Statistics Office and New Ireland Provincial Government.

In August 2023, Murat President Hon. Edwin Maingen and Lovongai LLG President Hon. Andrew Minkiong presented the Marine Management Law and a Management Plan to the Department of Provincial and Local Level Government Affairs for endorsement. Using powers under the Organic Law on Local Level Government, the two

LLG’s have passed the Marine Environment Law 2023 at their respective chambers, now giving powers to enact and address overfishing to preserve their marine environment.

Meanwhile, Director for Autonomy and District and Local Level Government Affairs, Mr. Ricky Fugonto advised members of the PEC that Census preparation work for New Ireland started in 2023 and is ongoing. The Provincial Census Coordinating Committee has been established to coordinate and oversee census activities in the province chaired by Acting Provincial Administrator Mr. Richard Andia.

Recruitment of census workers is currently ongoing with applications being received at LLGs and channeled through the District Administrator. Applications will be forwarded to the Provincial Census Coordinator for recruitment and training.

LLG and District based public servants, teachers, health workers and ward recorders will be involved as census workers in the province.