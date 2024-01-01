NEW MELANESIA HAUS OPENS

The new state-of-the-art Melanesia Haus at the Waigani Precinct, which will now serve as the Seat of Papua New Guinea’s Executive Government was official opened by the Prime Minister James Marape yesterday.

During the opening, Prime Minister highlighted the strategic placement of the building, “It will enable the three arms of the government to be located in very close proximity to each other to enable better coordination and collaboration between us.”

He noted that the new court complex and the National Parliament, located just opposite Melanesia Haus, provide a geographic triangle with the executive, judiciary, and legislature.

“This setup is designed to enhance their equal and independent functions, thereby uniting them in the spirit of true democracy for a united, strong, and vibrant Papua New Guinea into the future, especially as the country approaches its 50th year of nationhood,” Prime Minister Marape said.

The National Executive Council Secretary Grace So’on also reminded the attendees, particularly the officers who will occupy the building, of the roles and functions of the Department of Prime Minister and NEC. The Chief Secretary Ivan Pomaleu echoed the challenge to public servants in the department and the Office of the Prime Minister to demonstrate nothing short of excellence in performance and work ethic in executing their duties and responsibilities as key agents for service delivery in the country.

Prime Minister Marape urged officers from the ministry and department to have a heart of serving faithfully and with dedication.

“Have a pure and dedicated heart now as you enter this new building, to serve and set a quality platform for a better Papua New Guinea tomorrow,” he said.

The Prime Minister also revealed that the new court complex at Waigani that will accommodate the National and Supreme courts will be opened later this year and that the National Parliament building will also undergo major maintenance work. This initiative is part of investing in the three Arms of Government as the country prepares for the 50th Anniversary celebrations in 2025.

“The seat of Government and Parliament for PNG was moved from Konedobu to Waigani in the early years after Independence. All key government departments and agencies must be centralized in the Waigani area for ease of movement and also for better coordination, and must not be in the CBD area or in residential or recreational areas,” Prime Minister Marape said.