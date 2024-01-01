DEPUTY PM CONFIRMS CHIEF MIGRATION OFFICERS’S RESIGNATION

The Deputy Prime Minister, Hon. John Rosso, has confirmed that Mr. Stanis Hulahau resigned as the Chief Migration Officer (CMO) on 30 January 2024, and that the PNG Immigration and Citizenship Services Authority (PNGICSA) Advisory Board and the National Executive Council (NEC) have accepted his decision.

Hon. Rosso, however, said that investigations into serious allegations against the Office of the Chief Migration Officer will continue. “There have been a number of allegations levelled against Mr. Hulahau in recent months, including those related to the PNG Humanitarian Program (PHP), which was formerly the Refugee Resettlement Arrangement,” he said.



“The Government has engaged KPMG to carry out a forensic audit specifically into the PNG Humanitarian Program, and this will continue, to determine whether or not there is any substance to the allegations.”

“The Royal Papua New Guinea Constabulary, and the Independent Commission of Corruption, are also carrying out their own investigations into other allegations against Mr. Hulahau.”



Hon. Rosso, who is also responsible for the Immigration and Border Security ministerial portfolio, wrote to the PNGICSA Advisory Board on 30 January 2024, and asked them to deliberate on all the allegations relating to the CMO, and determine if he should be suspended while an investigation is conducted.

“The Board met on the same day to deliberate as per my instructions, however, were informed by the Chairman, Dr. Eric Kwa, that Mr. Hulahau had tendered his resignation,” Hon. Rosso said.



“I had asked the Board to deliberate on the allegations and suspension, to allow for an investigation to take place without the CMO in office, and ensure the integrity of the investigation and any suggestions that would affect the outcome of it. He has however tendered his resignation.



“The NEC also made the decision not to pay out the remainder of Mr. Hulahau’s contract until after the findings of the investigation.”



He said that the NEC on 31 January 2024 had appointed Deputy Chief Migration Officer, Mr. Wellington Navasivu, as the Interim Chief Migration Officer while the process for the appointment of an Acting Chief Migration Officer and later a permanent Chief Migration Officer takes place.



“The appointment of the Interim Chief Migration Officer is to ensure continuity of business for the PNGICSA and the administering of the Migration Act which includes the assessing and issuing of visas, work permits, permanent residency and citizenship to foreign nationals, and passports to PNG nationals,” Hon. Rosso said