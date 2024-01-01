EAST NEW BRITAIN PROVINCIAL BUDGET PRESENTATION FOR 2024

The much-anticipated East New Britain Provincial Budget for the fiscal year 2024 which is slated was presented on Friday, 2nd February 2024, at the Manusupe Haus.

Senior government officials, including Hon Michael Marum, Hon Jelta Wong and Hon Elias Kapavore were present to discuss the budget allocations and their implications for fostering sustainable economic growth and development in the region.

The budget presentation, commenced at 10:00 AM which also featured Hon. Allan Marat, Hon. Ereman ToBaining JNR offering a multi-faceted view of the fiscal strategies aimed at enhancing the province’s socio-economic landscape.

The event was of significant importance as it will lay out the financial roadmap for public and social services, investments in infrastructure projects, and development programs for the upcoming year.

East New Britain, known for its vibrant culture and economic potential, is at a pivotal juncture where careful financial planning is paramount to harnessing the province’s resources for the welfare of its communities. The budget is expected to address key sectors.