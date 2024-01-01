MP VISITS WABAG TOWN ON FOOT

By Mortimer Yanharry

Lagaip Open MP, Aimos Akem visited the provincial capital of Enga Province on foot yesterday afternoon to prove critics wrong of the bad publicity the province was receiving through the media over the past months.

The pioneer MP of the newly created district walked the main town area streets along with some residents and locals assuring the government and the business houses of the peace, understanding and cooperation the locals always provide

He also did this to ensure the provincial capital is adequately offering the necessary services to the people and driving the developmental aspirations of the government going forward.

The local MP encouraged locals living within the vicinity of Wabag Town to continue to take ownership and responsibility, so as to encourage people from other parts of the province to come to do business and access services in the area.

The provincial capital of Wabag serves the people of Wapenamanda, Kompiam-Ambum, Lagaip, Kandep and Paiela-Pogera with the necessary services required of a provincial capital accordingly.