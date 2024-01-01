KADOVAR ISLANDERS CALLING OUT FOR PERMANENT RESETTLEMENT INTERVENTIONS

The Department of Provincial and Local-Level Government Affairs representatives Patterson Kassam and his officer Esther Sangai delivered food rations worth more than K73,000 and K9,000 for logistics to the Kadovar Islanders settled at the Dandan Care centre in East Sepik province this week.

The Kadovar Island people of East Sepik Province residing in the Dandan care center in Turubu, for the past six (6) years, since the volcanic activity on the 05th of January 2018.

After six (6) years of living in the care centre, their rights and welfare were infringed with the pressing issues they faced daily.

Hence the Islanders are now calling on the National and Provincial Government to resettle them permanently, so they cannot rely on Government for their basic needs.

They said their population had increased and with the past arrangements of 3.5 hectares of land allocated is insufficient. Therefore, they had gone beyond the boundaries and now facing issues with the local communities for trespassing on their land without authorization.

Their concerns were raised for the Government to complete the process of acquiring land and allow them to vent freely, working the land to meet daily needs and not relying entirely on the Government.

They said, Government funding and supplies don’t come on time, and people are starving and going beyond boundaries in search for foods and other things that creates so many unsolved issues.

Their concerns were noted by the Department of Provincial and Local-Level Government Affairs representatives after delivering the food rations.