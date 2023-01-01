CULTURE AND TOURISM CENTER TO OPEN

By Thelma Allingham

The People of Boemsara Village in Yangoru Saussia District of East Sepik Province will soon have their Culture and Tourism Centre open for public use.



Although undergoing final stages of construction, Project Coordinator Rex Naranen said the two storage building is almost ready.



He added that the Boemsara Culture and Tourism Training Centre is built specifically to facilitate Language and Culture Program and is funded by the Papua New Guinea Tourism Promotion Authority, Gaming Board and Kumul Petroleum Holdings Limited.



Naranen said he initiated this project with the main aim of preserving local cultural knowledge, beliefs and norms.



Revving old cultural practices and conducting capacity building programs are also part of the objectives of this project said Naranen.



He also acknowledged their District MP Minister Maru for his support behind this project.



