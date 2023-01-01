ROAD A GRAVE CONCERN

By Thelma Allingham

The badly affected portions of the Sepik Inland Highway between Maprik and Drekiker District is becoming an alarming concern to travelling public following recent attempt hold up incidents.



Many locals from villages along this road said the continuous rainy weather is also a contributing factor to the road’s bad shape.

Others said, the continuous armed hold ups happening at the road is because of the road conditions.



Wangs Nathas a local from Maprik said the Sepik Inland Highway is a national Highway and it’s very sad that not much effort has been put into upgrading this road.

He further stated that the struggle of bringing in local produce from remote villages only to sleep on these roadsides because of the bad road conditions is very disappointing but we are helpless.



Nathas made an appeal to the provincial works to push for some work to be done on the Inland Sepik Highway to at least improve its conditions.

In response to his appeal, East Sepik Provincial Works Manager John Posagu said local contractors have been alerted to scope out those badly affected areas and grading and gravelling will begin as soon as possible to improve those portions of roads.