MAL MANINGA KURI SUPPORTS FUNDRAISING

By Thelma Allingham



Known throughout the country by his music stage name “Mal Maninga Kuri “, Maninga Kuri is a self-taught song writer and singer who made his first debut on the YUMI FM Top 20 in 2017 with his single featuring Bata Rods.



The hit single “Fishermen” made history by holding the number one spot on the YUMI FM Top 20 Count which landed him the Song of the Year Award from YUMI FM in the same year.



Maninga Kuri said his visit to Wewak was to help out in the fundraising drive hosted by the 2RPIR Commanders Cup Committee.

He added that he was pleased with the invite as it was his first official visit to Wewak, East Sepik Province and enjoyed the hospitality given to him.



Lieutenant Ningini Melvin who is the Team Manager for the 2RPIR Muruks Team and also a Committee member of the fundraising drive said, the main aim of the fundraiser was to raise enough funds to enable their team to attend the upcoming Commanders Cup Tournament.

Maninga Kuri said he be performing live at Mapti Sergeants Cup at Moem Barracks tomorrow for the fundraising drive and has put out an open invite to the People of East Sepik to show up and show support for a worthy cause.



Pictured: 2RPIR Muruks Team Manager Lieutenant Ningini Melvin (left) and Engan Singer/Song Writer Maninga Kuri (right)