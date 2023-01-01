CROCODILE ATTACK IN KANDRIAN GLOUCESTER

By: Wasita Royal

A 15-year-old boy from Wako Village in the Kandrian Coastal LLG has died recently after he was viciously attacked by a crocodile. The boy had followed his mother to collect mangrove shells along the mangroves near the big Wako River, when he was viciously attacked.

After the message was relayed to the community; the men in the Village carried out a major search. The search continued till Friday the 10th of November when they successfully captured and killed the crocodile.After cutting open the crocodile’s stomach; Late Kalal’s body was sadly retrieved and was later buried.

In relation to crocodiles in Wako Village; the OIC for the Wako Health Post Mr Lesly Nabai told EMTV that; this is the third incident since he started working there.The first case was an unreported death in 2022 and the second one was early this year where a young man sustained permanent injury to his limbs due to a crocodile bite. This patient was referred to Kimbe Provincial Hospital from Wako Community Health Post.

The people of Wako village are now requesting for member for Kandrian Gloucester and the office of the Governor for West New Britain Province to take into consideration the incidents and permanent injuries caused by crocodiles and find solutions to save the innocent lives of their people.

They are also requesting if the government can purchase five (5) gill/nylon nets so that they can use them to lure crocodiles far from where they are living or catch and kill them.