COURT ORDERS PARTIES TO COME FORWARD WITH AN AMICABLE SOLUTION FOR COUNTING TO PROCEED FOR LAGAIP OPEN

SUPPLIED PICTURE: The Plaintiff Mr. Tomait Kapili

By: Mortimer Yangharry

United Resource Party candidate and former MP Tomait Kapili has challenged the decision of the Electoral Commission to move the counting of the Lagaip Open Supplementary Election from Wabag in Enga Province to Goroka in the Eastern Highlands Province.

At the Mount Hagen National Court on Thursday 9th of November, Justice Peter Toliken presided over the Inter-parte Hearing.

Donald Kints of Jema Lawyers appeared for the Electoral Commission while Epeo Minok represented the palintiff Tomait Kapili.

Justice Toliken raised the issue of urgency regarding this matter as the Return of Writ was due next week.

The Court then directed all parties to find an amicable solution regarding the counting venue by 9am the next day.

Toliken directed the counsel representing the Electoral Commission Donald Kints to talk to Electoral Commisioner Simon Sinai regarding the urgency of this matter for a counting venue to be finalized forthwith.

The plaintiffs’s lawyer counsel Minok suggested to the Electoral Commisioner to reconsider his decision and order for counting to progress in Wabag without further delay.

Present during the court was the Enga Provincial Police Commander Superintendent George Kakas who briefed the court that police and defence (security personnels) on the ground stand ready to provide security in Wabag for counting to proceed immediately .

Justice Toliken then adjourned the matter to the next morning of Friday 10th of November for all parties to return with an amicable solution.