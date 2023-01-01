By Cynthia Maku
The National Cultural Commission (NCC) is now working with provinces to
revive and develop Provincial Cultural Centers with the aim of ensuring
each province has a 5-year Provincial Cultural Development Plan.
With this aim the Commission has now partnered with seven provinces to
push the drive forward. These provinces signed Memorandum of
Understanding with NCC, which the Minister for Tourism, Arts and Culture
Isi Henry Leonard stated that it is the way forward to effectively deliver
cultural products and services to the people.
Milne Bay Province, Central, Enga, Madang, West New Britain and the
Government of the Autonomous Region of Bougainville have signed MoUs
with NCC. Northern Province who signed the similar MoU yesterday has
totaled the number to seven provinces partnering with NCC.
Minister Leonard said “These partnerships are important in promoting
cultures in the provinces where the government will see and invest money
in cultural developments and activities.”
“The National Cultural Commission has developed and implemented the 10
year National Cultural policy 2022-2032 as well as a 5-year cultural
Strategy Plan 2022-2026 to give us a strategic direction to identify the
programs and activities for implementation with our stakeholders for the
next 5 years.” said Minister Leonard.
The Commission also launched the National Cultural Events Calendar
2023 and the Annual Operational Plan 2023 yesterday.
NCC TO REVIVE PROVINCIAL CULTURAL CENTERS
By Cynthia Maku