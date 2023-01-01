NCC TO REVIVE PROVINCIAL CULTURAL CENTERS

By Cynthia Maku

The National Cultural Commission (NCC) is now working with provinces to

revive and develop Provincial Cultural Centers with the aim of ensuring

each province has a 5-year Provincial Cultural Development Plan.

With this aim the Commission has now partnered with seven provinces to

push the drive forward. These provinces signed Memorandum of

Understanding with NCC, which the Minister for Tourism, Arts and Culture

Isi Henry Leonard stated that it is the way forward to effectively deliver

cultural products and services to the people.

Milne Bay Province, Central, Enga, Madang, West New Britain and the

Government of the Autonomous Region of Bougainville have signed MoUs

with NCC. Northern Province who signed the similar MoU yesterday has

totaled the number to seven provinces partnering with NCC.

Minister Leonard said “These partnerships are important in promoting

cultures in the provinces where the government will see and invest money

in cultural developments and activities.”

“The National Cultural Commission has developed and implemented the 10

year National Cultural policy 2022-2032 as well as a 5-year cultural

Strategy Plan 2022-2026 to give us a strategic direction to identify the

programs and activities for implementation with our stakeholders for the

next 5 years.” said Minister Leonard.

The Commission also launched the National Cultural Events Calendar

2023 and the Annual Operational Plan 2023 yesterday.