CPL FOUNDATION LAUNCHES FAMILY PLANNING AWARENESS

CPL Foundation has launched its newest awareness campaign aimed at promoting family planning education and support for young families in Papua New Guinea. With a mission to foster healthier futures for Papua New Guineans, CPL Foundation is committed to addressing the critical need for accessible information and resources surrounding family planning.

More Printing has supported this initiative by using their printing services to produce educational flyers on family planning and will be distributed across all City Pharmacy outlets and CPL Wellness Clinics.

Family planning remains a vital aspect of public health, contributing to healthier communities and empowering individuals to make informed decisions about their reproductive health and future. By providing educational resources and support, CPL Foundation aims to challenge existing perceptions and promote positive attitudes towards family planning among young PNG families.

Chief Medical Officer Dr Joyce Sauk, expressed appreciation for Moore Printing’s generous support.

“We are incredibly grateful for the support of Moore Printing in making this campaign possible,” Dr Joyce Sauk said.

Dr Joyce further added that through the distribution of educational flyers, CPL hopes to spark meaningful conversations about family planning and empower individuals to make informed decisions for a brighter and healthier future.

CPL Foundation recognizes the importance of addressing cultural norms and social barriers surrounding family planning in Papua New Guinea by collaborating with the community stakeholders and leveraging strategic partnerships, to drive positive change and promote a culture of informed decision-making regarding family planning.

As the campaign unfolds, CPL Foundation invites individuals and organizations across Papua New Guinea to join in the effort to raise awareness and support for family planning education.