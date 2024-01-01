USAID RELIEF ASSISTANCE

By Claire Mauta

In humanitarian assistance, United States Agency for International Development (USAID), assisted with K3.45 million for disaster relief in the East Sepik Province and Highlands region.

Foreign Affairs Minister Justin Tkatchenko expressed gratitude and appreciation to the Government and the people of the United States for this much needed humanitarian assistance, in a time of great need for our people.

Minister Tkatchenko stated that while Papua New Guinea and US relations dates back in our histories, recent and consistent government to government dialogue with the Marape-Rosso Government, including the recent signing of the Defence Cooperation Agreement (DCA) has ensured closer consultation and this immediate response by the US.

Minister Tkatchenko also extended gratitude to the Minister for Defence and National Emergencies Dr Billy Joseph for his efforts in the responses to the affected areas.

The US Embassy also confirmed that USAID’s Bureau for Humanitarian Assistance also dispatched disaster response experts to engage with humanitarian partners, donors, and the government to coordinate and support a response tailored to the needs of communities affected by the earthquake, floods and landslides.