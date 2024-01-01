ALLAN OAIKE: A BOXING JOURNEY OF DETERMINATION AND REDEMPTION

By: James Guken



In the heart of Kauruku, Mekeo, nestled within the Central Province of Papua New Guinea, Allan Oaike emerges as a beacon of determination and resilience. Born as the fifth child in his family, Oaike’s journey in the realm of boxing is a testament to his unwavering commitment to his craft and his unyielding spirit.

At 29 years old, Oaike’s passion for boxing ignited in 2010 when he stepped into the ring as a junior fighter. Over the years, he honed his skills, marking his debut in 2017. Standing tall at 176cm, Oaike

competes in the 57-kilogram weight class, showcasing his agility and strength with every punch thrown.

With more than 10 bouts and 28 rounds under his belt, Oaike ventured beyond national borders to test his mettle on the international stage. His inaugural international bout took place in 2017 at the Pacific Games in Vanuatu, where he faced formidable opponents with vigour. However, despite his prowess, Oaike faced an unexpected setback as he was disqualified due to his hairstyle. Undeterred by this setback, he accepted the defeat gracefully, clinching the Bronze medal with humility.

Refusing to let adversity define his journey, Oaike persevered, intensifying his training regimen under the guidance of his coach. His unwavering determination propelled him to pursue further opportunities on the global stage. He ventured to England for the Commonwealth

Games, eager to showcase his skills on an international platform. Although he narrowly missed out on securing a spot in the squad, Oaike faced the challenge head-on, displaying his resilience in the face of defeat.

Continuing to push his limits, Oaike participated in the King of the Ring Boxing Challenge, where he reached the grand finale, displaying his tenacity and skill. Although he settled for silver, Oaike’s unwavering resolve remained unshaken as he set his sights on future endeavours.

As the Kokoda Cup Challenge looms on the horizon, Oaike stands ready to seize the opportunity on his home ground. With a fierce determination to make his country proud, he prepares to face a familiar opponent, fuelled by the desire for redemption and victory.

Looking ahead, Oaike remains steadfast in his pursuit of excellence, with his sights set on the upcoming Olympic Qualifier after the Kokoda Cup Challenge of the 28 th of this month. With each setback serving as a stepping stone towards greater achievements, Allan Oaike embodies the spirit of resilience and determination, inspiring aspiring boxers across the nation to never back down in the pursuit of their dreams.