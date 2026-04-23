COUPLE’S EDUCATION JOURNEY

By Vicky Baunke in Goroka EHP

For many young people, especially couples, education is often interrupted by the realities of traditional family expectations, financial hardship, cultural pressures, and the responsibilities of raising children.

For young women in particular, pregnancy and relationships can mean the end of their academic dreams.

But for Tonnica Nandie and her husband Limson “Stanis” Stanis, their story proves that those challenges do not have to define the ending.

“It’s never too late. Time is something we all have it depends on how we use it. Believe in yourself. For those young couples it takes support, especially from your partner, you can overcome any challenge.

To those that are single you have all the time in the world and use it with purpose, was 32-year-old Tonnica’s advice to all trying to pursue University level of education.

Tonnica, a mother of three, recently graduated from the University of Goroka, receiving the prestigious Chancellor’s Award and topping the School of TVET and Applied Sciences. Standing beside her on that same day was her husband & her partner through every hardship who also graduated.

In a moment that captured the depth of their journey, Tonnica dedicated her award to him.

Tonnica who was surprised to ser her name on the award list.

“I owe this award to my husband. This is a symbol of his dedication and faith in me.”

They Both first met as students at Goroka Secondary School in 2010 doing grades nine and 10 together before continuing their education at the University of Papua New Guinea in 2014.

Like many students, they carried dreams of building a better future, but life had other plans.

Their story reflects the lived reality of many young couples across PNG.

Coming from different traditional backgrounds Tonnica from Kou village, Ialibu Basin LLG in the Imbonggu district in Southern Highlands and Stanis from Nogoli village of the Ware 1 Tribe of the Komo LLG in the Komo Hulia district in Hela Province their relationship was shaped by cultural perceptions and family expectations.

At first, even Tonnica admits she feared the stereotypes associated with ‘Tari men’. “They were aggressive men, fierce and known for, fighting and violence.

“But after some years, I realised Stanis was different, he was a gentleman, a different kind of a Tari man so loving and caring especially for me and coming from a cultural background where man were dominant and woman were considered less than a man I didn’t think I would receive that much of a care from him.

But Stanis was different, she said.

However, cultural differences were only one part of their struggle.

Being classmates since High School Stanis knew Tonicca was a very bright student and had to pursue a career and secure her dreams and secure an employment. Financial support was cut by the family after learning of the relationship. Family pressures increased. Responsibilities grew. By 2017, both left UPNG and return to Goroka.

In 2018 they had their first daughter, with no job, no stable income, and now raising children, they faced a situation that many young couples in PNG know too well, where survival takes priority over dreams.

Stanis carried the weight of expectations from both families, his tribe, and his role as a father and partner. And later their second daughter was born in 2019.

“My mum was the only one who always supported me,” he said, reflecting on the loss of his mother, who had believed in him through his struggles. Despite being cut off financially, his father gave him a few family assets something he used to support his young family and hold onto hope.

Instead of allowing social pressures and hardship to define their future, they made a decision and that was to return to school.

In 2022, both were accepted at the University of Goroka undertaking content courses, Tonnica taking up a Bachelor Degree in Applied Science while Stanis pursuing a Bachelors degree in Business Management from the School of Humanities and Social Sciences.

This time, they returned not just as students but as parents.

Balancing lectures, assignments, leadership responsibilities, and raising children was never easy.

There were days when one had to sacrifice class so the other could attend. Nights became their only study time, often after their children had fallen asleep.

“I missed classes and submitted assignments late many times because of my children,” Tonnica admitted. “I never thought I would receive the top award.”

But through teamwork, sacrifice, and unwavering support for each other they pushed through.

Nine years after stepping away from their studies, both graduated at the age of 32. Tonnica not only completed her degree, she excelled.

Tonnica who is also sponsored by the Minerals Resource Authority (MRA) is now looking forward to building her career, while Stanis is pursuing employment opportunities with Trans Wonderland Limited in Lae.

Their story carries an important message for many students across PNG especially young couples struggling to balance education and family life.

That time lost is not time wasted

That setbacks do not mean failure.

And that success is possible when there is mutual support between partners.

The couple expressed heartfelt appreciation to Stance’s father Chief Stanis Talu, Late Mom Mary Talu, and Jandai Stanis Talu; with special recognition to TWL Managing Director Larry Andagali, Apkas Andipe Pepego, MRDC representatives Endos Ajakali and Patrick Tapakua; Tonnica’s parents Tonny Nandie, Rebecca Nandie, Tonnia and Appex Puruno; and the University of Goroka community, including colleagues, lecturers, staff, and surrounding communities, for their contributions toward their success.

Their journey is not just a love story it is a reflection of the strength, resilience, and hope found in many Papua New Guinean families striving for a better future.