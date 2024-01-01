DAY 5 OF OLYMPICS MEDAL TALLY & UPDATE ON DAY 4 OF THE OLYMPICS GAMES

Credits: Olympic Games Paris 2024

Below is the updated Medal Tally as of 1st of August 2024, day 5 of the 2024 Paris Olympics in , France.

Papua New Guinea is yet to win medals in the games.

Below also is an update on yesterdays Olympics Games in different sporting codes.

OLYMPIC DAY 4 UPDATE

RUGBY 7’s GRAND FINAL

In the 2024 Paris Olympic highlights, New Zealand women’s team has proved their hard work and commitment in an evenly contested match, defeating Canada 19-12 in the Gold Medal match. Canada was placed second with the silver medal while the USA defeated Australia to grab the bronze medal.

ARCHERY

In Archery, South Korea outclassed France in the Men’s team Gold medal playoffs scoring 57, 59 and 59 again while France score 57,58 and 56, a total score of 5-1 sets

BASKETBALL

In the women’s 3by3 basketball pool rounds, Spain beat Azerbaijan 18-16, Germany defeated United States, Canada outclassed Australia 22-14, and China defeated France. Germany will play against Australia, Canada will challenge china, France will play against Spain and USA will take on Azerbaijan tomorrow.

In the men’s 3by3, France beat Poland 21-19 while Serbia beat USA 22-14.

TENNIS

Francisco Cerundolo has secured victory pushing Argentina to another round after defeating France opponent ,Ugo Humbert in the second round of the men’s singles tennis.

WOMEN’S SKIFF

In women’s skiff race 5 of the Canada got the first placing, followed by France in the second, Italy in the third while Spain in forth placing. In race 6, Finland secured 1st placing, France in the second placing, Australia and Belgium in the third and fourth placing.

Watch EMTV daily to catch the Olympics , as the sole Broadcaster of the Olympics.