U.S. SUPPORT BOLSTERS PNG–LED RESPONSE TO TROPICAL CYCLONE MAILA



The Papua New Guinea Government, through the National Disaster Centre, is leading the response to Tropical Cyclone Maila, with the East New Britain Provincial Government coordinating efforts on the ground.

According to International Organization for Migration (IOM), in Karavia 1 Ward, Gazelle District, joint assessments by authorities and partners found that flooding triggered by the cyclone destroyed homes and washed away household assets, leaving many families with urgent humanitarian needs.

In response, and with funding from the United States Government, IOM completed the distribution of 65 non-food item (NFI) kits, reaching 325 individuals across 65 of the most affected households.

The distribution was carried out in coordination with local authorities, with the Ward Member present to observe and acknowledge the assistance provided to the community.

The NFI kits contained essential household and shelter related items, including kitchen sets, sleeping mats, soap, jerrycans, solar lights, blankets, kit bags, gardening tools, and shelter toolkits. The shelter toolkits included handsaws, hammers, tie wire, assorted nails, and rope to support early recovery and household repairs.

To date, 103 NFI kits have been distributed out of a planned 252 kits, with the remaining 149 kits scheduled for delivery in the coming days as access improves and additional assessments are completed.

NFI stocks funded by the United States Government in Kokopo. While priority was given to food and medical supplies, a total of 38 NFI kits were also transported, 20 to Lamarain Ward and 18 to Open Bay Ward, for onward distribution to affected households.

To reach remote and hard to access communities in Lamarain and Open Bay wards, areas accessible only by air, IOM deliver through helicopter airlift assistance by the Royal New Zealand Defence Force.

Ward Member for Karavia 31 Whitlam Bola expressed his gratitude to the United States Government for the support.

“On behalf of the people of Karavia 31, I sincerely thank the United States Government for its generosity and support.”

“This assistance has arrived at a critical time and has helped families begin to recover from the impacts of Tropical Cyclone Maila,” he said.

IOM continues to work closely with the government at the national and sub-national levels, and humanitarian partners to support a coordinated response and ensure assistance reaches the most affected and vulnerable populations.

The IMO initiative was supported with funding from the United States Government, in close coordination with the East New Britain Provincial Disaster Centre (PDC) and humanitarian partners.