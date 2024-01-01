THE VOICE INC CELEBRATES 17 YEARS

The Voice Inc Team . SUPPLIED PICTURE

The Voice Inc recently celebrated 17 years of their impact work through their growing network of leaders, coalitions and the communities who are driving change in the country. Through the organizations seventeen-day media campaign, TVI aims to amplify their story , highlighting significant achievements and raising awareness about their new Strategic Plan 2024–2027.



TVI begun their humble beginnings in 2007 and over the past seventeen years, our network of leaders

has expanded to include state-run universities, high schools, and community groups in both

urban and rural areas across the country. They have facilitated the formation of issue-based

coalitions among our partner organizations and their programs have reached over 40,000 people

across 20 provinces.



A key component of this celebration will be a flagship week in August, including public policy

roundtables with government, a public seminar on the nature of the state, the screening of a new

movie on Sorcery Accusation Related Violence and our new strategy launch.

This week also includes the first visit to Papua New Guinea by Professor Matthew Andrews of Harvard University. Professor Andrews is a global leader in supporting public policy reform through problem driven and locally led solutions and has worked in more than 150 countries . He will be launching TVI’s third cohort of leaders, joining a practical 12-week course under our Local Leadership and Collective Action Program (LLCAP). LLCAP is supported by the Australian Government through the PNGAus Partnership.

The 17 days will culminate in the launch of TVI’s new strategic plan 2024–2027 which outlines our vision for the future, emphasizing innovative approaches to leadership development and community engagement.

These initiatives include:

• Institutionalising our Leadership Programs: Embedding our DREAM and leadership

program in universities and learning hubs around the country



• Supporting Public Policy Reform: Expanding support to our leaders around the country

working together on complex public policy and implementation challenges



• Youth Empowerment Programs: Continuing our core programs to engage more young

people in civic activities and community service.



• Innovation Projects: Expanding grant support for leaders who are promoting



sustainability and resilience in their communities.

• Digital Transformation: Leveraging technology to enhance our outreach and impact,

including the development of a digital platform for leadership resources and networking.

CALL TO ACTION

As the organization embarks on this celebration, they are inviting all citizens, partners, and stakeholders to join them in recognizing the achievements of the past seventeen years and looking forward to a bright future.