AIR NIUGINI DEVELOPS SKILLED AIRCRAFT MAINTENANCE ENGINEERS THROUGH COMPREHENSIVE TRAINING AND BOND PROGRAM

Air Niugini is proud to announce the successful completion of its first group of Licensed Aircraft Maintenance Engineers (LAMEs) trained to support the airline’s expanding fleet, including the advanced Airbus A220 aircraft.

According to Air Niugini the engineers underwent an intensive training program, including theoretical coursework, practical hands-on experience, and specialized technical training at renowned international facilities.

Air Niugini Chief Executive Officer, Alan Milne expressed pride in the milestone achievements.

“This is a significant step forward for Air Niugini’s domestic and international operations. Developing our own highly skilled engineering workforce ensures safety, efficiency, and sustainability for our airline’s future. We are committed to investing in local talent and building capacity that will serve our national carrier for decades to come.” He added, “The training and bonding program not only secures our investment but also empowers our engineers to reach their full potential. We are proud of their dedication and look forward to seeing them excel in their roles.”

He said all members of this inaugural group are multi-type rated, with some qualified across three to six aircraft types, reflecting a versatile and capable engineering team poised to meet the airline’s operational needs.

Milne said this initiative marks a significant milestone in Air Niugini’s commitment to local capacity development.

A key component of this program was the implementation of a training bond, a standard industry practice in technical aviation training that ensures a return on investment while fostering a committed and highly skilled workforce.

A total of 11 engineers signed the training bond, committing to remain with Air Niugini for three years post-training. This bond requires engineers to reimburse a prorated amount of training costs if they leave before completing the term. The first batch of engineers participated in a comprehensive Airbus A220 B1/B2 Type Rating Course, which included theoretical learning and practical training across Singapore and Canada.

Practical modules included engine runs, systems troubleshooting and aircraft maintenance procedures, with additional attachment experiences with Qantas Airways. Specialized training at Pratt & Whitney’s engine facility covered engine operation and maintenance specific to the Airbus A220 powerplant. Following their training, engineers will receive their CASA licenses endorsed with the A220 Rating. Four senior engineers, multi-rated on various aircraft types including B737 and B767, received their licenses in March. These highly skilled engineers are now equipped to maintain and support Air Niugini’s modern fleet, ensuring safety and efficiency.