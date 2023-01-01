CHESHIRE DISABILITY SERVICES PNG RECEIVED A DONATION OF K10 THOUSAND

By Gladys Kila

The Cheshire Disability Services PNG received a donation of K10, 000 from the Friends and Wantoks of the organization.

The Friends and Wantoks of Cheshire Disability Services PNG consists of corporate companies such as SP PNG Hunters, Abus Na Kumu, Santos PNG, Newcrest PNG and Ruswin Integrated Solutions.

According to Ruth Waram, the External Communications Manager for Newcrest PNG, the CDSPNG is one of the leading charitable, organization that play a vital role in caring for people living with disabilities.

Since it is a non-government organization, they often receive support from donors.

The idea of a BBQ fundraising was discussed between Newcrest PNG and CDSPNG to raise funds to go towards supporting the Cheshire Disability services PNG.

Which saw all partners come together to ensure this fundraising eventuates.

The fundraising was held at Santos Football stadium on the 12th of August that coincided with the last PNG SP hunter’s home game.

From the fundraising, a total of K3000 was raised. A kind gesture from Santos PNG and Newcrest PNG, who are also founding partners, topped up the remaining which has seen the donation done today.

CDSPNG General Manager, Benson Hahambu said, the donation done today will go towards assisting the centre in delivering their programs.