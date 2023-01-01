PNG NAVY CADETS TRAINED WITH CHINESE NAVY

By Louis Maingu

Two Papua New Guinea Navy cadets have done a three-week navy raining with the Chinese navy cadets on the most advanced ship of the People’s Liberation Army navy. This task is a military cooperation project upon the two-side agreement between the countries.

The task group consists of Chinese naval cadets from three universities including the naval university of engineering, naval submarine academy and naval aviation university.

Including Papua New Guinea, the training saw participation from ten foreign cadets from five different countries. Two of them being Pedro Dalid and Maru Abe from the PNG navy.

It is also an important method to improve the naval cadets’ capability to adapt to their position in the future.

Staff officer from the task group, captain Lan Tian expressed that the two cadets were exceptional.

” The two PNG trainees Pedro and Awei performed very well during the voyage, they attended many lessons including astronomical and navigational knowledge and conducted chart work, besides, they took part in watching work in specialty positions like engineering, navigation and communication, conducted some simulated exercises such as damage control and anti-terrorism and anti-piracy,” he said.

The Captswin noted that the cadets also took part in some Chinese traditional cultural activities like making dumplings and Chinese knots, singing a Chinese song and practicing Chinese calligraphy.

He expressed that this lays a solid foundation of friendship with the Chinese cadets.

“Their hardworking, professional and broad vision have left a deep impression on us, which fully shows the good image of PNG Navy,” he said.

“They are granted as Excellent Trainees and Crewmember of Honor of PLANS Qi Jiguang.” The captain added.

The Chinese Navy ship, Qi Jiguang departed from Qingdao port in China on the 4th of September, and was carrying out an ocean-going task and also made a good-will visit to three countries including Indonesia, Papua New Guinea and Fiji.