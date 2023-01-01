MP SUPPORTS YABIM WOMEN’S CONVENTION

By Gladys Kila

Women from Labuta in Nawaeb district attending the Yabim Women’s convention at Mutzing station in Markham district were privileged to receive support from their local MP Theo Pelgen.

Mr Pelgen donated food rations as well as logistics support for the women who are attending the convention.

According to Mr. Pelgen, this is the continuous support from the District for Women and Church related programs.

A total of 100 rice bags were donated as well as funding allocated for organizing transport.

Supporting such activities is a priority for Nawaeb District Development authority which acknowledges the spiritual needs of the people as it is important to maintain good order and peace in the community, which is paramount.

Women are mangers of their households and the assistance given to them is to provide access to attend spiritual growth events that will allow them to enrich their family.

Mr Pelgen highlighted that under his term as the Member of Parliament representing the people of Nawaeb District, he will continue to support church activities regardless of denomination.

Any form of assistance either small or significant will be delivered to the people to enhance their spiritual needs.

This support was coordinated by NDDA women’s representative Rebecca Michael who travelled with the women to the convention location to ensure all the support was given.