CEASED LOGGING OPERATIONS LEFT MANY UNEMPLOYED

By Sharon Engnui

Almost over 500 people of the North Fly District in Western Province have been without Jobs since a logging company ceased its operation since last year.

The local member James Donald speaking on behalf of his people’s views raised this on the floor of parliament recently for the government to look in to this issue so to create a flexible environment for logging companies to operate.

Today, exporting of log is a very expensive exercise for any company to take that risk as the country’s tax rate for exporting log stands at 70 percent which has forced a number of logging companies to cease operations. Member for North Fly on the floor raised this concern.

Donald says a logging company has ceased operation in his district which has resulted in hundreds of locals without jobs and benefits.

The member has called on the national government through the office of the department of Forestry to review the tariff imposed.