VANAPA BROWN RUGBY FOOTBALL LEAGUE GRAND FINAL

Kicked off in June of this year, last weekend saw the grand final for the first ever launched Vanapa Brown Rugby Football league.

The league saw Bisogo Vipers and Laloki Medics take the field in a battle described as a fight to the finish.

A highly antipated match as both teams belong to Ward 1 of the Vanapa Brown LLG.

Agreed that both teams were exceptional, there can only be one winner, and that was the Bisogo Vip.

The Vipers walked home with the Vanapa Brown Rugby Football league Cup for 2023 season proper.

Present to witness the event was the Joe Grima Head of the Elite Player Development who expressed high spirits as the match unraveled.

As much as the tournament was to bring out sportsmanship in the Vanapa Brown Community, it was also to present the young people with an opportunity to better themselves for the country.

This was expressed by the Vanapa Brown Rugby Football League Association Inc. President, McShayne Savino as he elaborated on the theme of the tournament this year being “Transforming Dreams through Mindset Shift”.

Stating that a major supporter for the tournament was the Hiri-Koiari MP Keith Iduhu, he thanked all who contributed to bringing about the tournament and seeing it through, especially the landowners in the Vanapa Brown LLG and the players.

He assured that the Vanapa Rugby Football Association will host another tournament in the near future.