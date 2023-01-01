MAKI ON REPOSSESSION OF FIREARMS

By Sharon Engnui

Member for Mul Baiyer District, Jacob Maki urged all leaders from all sectors to take the lead and return firearms to the disciplinary forces and urged for tough measures and strategy by the current government to repossess all the firearms across the country.

According to Maki there is no tougher penalty applied to those in possession of firearms and displaying them publicly that possesses a great threat, as such he has urged the government to push for measures and strategy to address these issues.

The Member highlighted that those in possession of firearms are known thus tough measures need to be taken to apprehend those in possession.

He says leaders of all sorts have possession of firearms and must show a good example by taking the lead in returning the firearms to the disciplinary forces.

He says this will help to ensure effective service delivery.