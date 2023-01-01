CARITAS PNG AND MANAGING CONTRACTOR GLOBAL SIGN A CONTRACT AGREEMENT

By Ether Gahane

Caritas PNG and Managing Contractor DT Global have signed a contract agreement on the Church Partnership Program at the Catholic Bishops Conference this week.

Present at the contract agreement signing were representatives from the Australian Government’s Department of Foreign Affairs and Trade, DT Global representatives engaged on the Building Community Engagement Program, Caritas Australia, Caritas PNG and staff of the Catholic Bishops Conference.

Speaking during the signing of the contract agreement, CPNG National Director Mavis Tito thanked Caritas Australia for managing the Construction Phase Plan( Phases 1-3) on behalf of the Catholic Church in PNG, as well as the initial stages of the transition process.

Tito thanked the people and Government of Australia through DFAT for entrusting them with the funds and assured those present that as the custodian, Caritas PNG will aim to manage it well with utmost care and diligence.

Second Secretary for DFAT Joseph Manteit congratulated CPNG and the Catholic Church for being the direct recipient of the CPP funds.

He also commended CPNG for being a model organization for doing commendable work using DFAT funds to assist people in the communities.

Acting Country Director for Caritas Australia Roslyn Kuniata congratulated the Caritas PNG team on this milestone achievement after 18 years.

Under the Phase 4 of the CPP, 2.7 million Australian Dollars will be given to Caritas PNG to implement development activities over the next three years.

The Church Partnership Program is a partnership for development led by the seven mainline churches in PNG and their Australian Church Non-Government Organization counterparts, with additional leadership and input through the Government of Papua New Guinea, the Australian Department of Foreign Affairs, civil society, private sector and other development partners.