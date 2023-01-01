DEPARTMENT OF AGRICULTURE AND LIVESTOCK GOALS-2023

By Cynthia Maku

The Marape-Rosso Government has charted the resurrection, reformation and transformation of the agriculture sector through the creation of four ministries in the sector.

Acting Secretary of the Department of Agriculture and Livestock Dr Nelson Simbiken said the call of the sector now, is to grow and commercialize key agriculture projects to develop rural economies.

With the aim of developing the rural economies Dr. Simbiken said the department must build economic infrastructure to unlock the agriculture potential in the rural areas of the country. He said they will push for commercial agriculture, support price and freight subsidies, build market systems through digital platforms and increase PNG content in agriculture investments.

Going forward the DAL will be looking to achieve four policy areas for the year 2023. Dr Simbiken said these goals will be achieved by establishing a National Agriculture Sector Plan.

These goals are; institutional restructure and building governance systems, building agriculture business incubation centres on the regional centres on DAL owned land in partnership with Provinces and Districts, for SME growth and digital marketing platforms, review and establish the agriculture administration bill and agriculture investment bill, establish the national development policies for coffee, oil palm and livestock and review legislative framework for coffee, oil palm and livestock and establish legislation to creates ministries of Agriculture, Coffee, Palm Oil and Meat and Livestock. Simbiken said all these goals must be achieved in 2023.

Dr Simbiken stressed that with these big goals set for them, they will be working very hard to achieving the dream of the government in delivering economic independence, food security and employment for the people.