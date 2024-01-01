EAST SEPIK COLLEGE OF NURSING GRADUATION

By Thelma Allingham

The East Sepik College of Nursing held its 3rd graduation ceremony on Thursday, 25th of April 2024, at the esteemed dental square of the East Sepik Provincial Specialist Hospital.

The event celebrated the achievements of 28 graduates hailing from the Sepik region and other provinces, who distinguished themselves through their hard work and dedication.

The Guest of Honor was the Health Minister and member for Wabag Dr Lino Tom, who is committed to increasing the number of healthcare workers in the country.

He highlighted the critical importance of expanding the healthcare workforce to enhance health services nationwide.

“I realized that, in order for us to increase health services in this country, we need to increase the number of health workers,” Minister said.

The graduation ceremony not only marked a significant achievement for the 28 graduates but also underscored the ongoing efforts to strengthen the healthcare system in the region and across the country.

It served as a testament to the dedication and passion of healthcare professionals who play a vital role in ensuring the well-being of communities.

Prior to the graduation ceremony, Minister Lino, accompanied by delegates, the ESPHA CEO Mathew Kaluvia, and ESPHA BOD Chairman Pastor Max Manimbi, had the opportunity to tour the state-of-the-art facilities in the new Specialist Hospital, including key departments such as Radiology, Accident and Emergency, and the Labor Ward, showcasing the hospital’s modern infrastructure and equipment.