YOUTH EMPOWERMENT PROGRAM

By Esther Gahane

More than twenty-five grade 12 leavers at 14-Mile in the Central Province participated in a program called “Project Wok Program” to learn hints and tips on resume writing, job research strategies, preparation for interview and important social skills for making a good impression.

This is a project under Project Yumi Inc that is sponsored by Credit Corporation PNG Limited and supported by IEA college of TAFE and the Young POM Chamber of commerce and industry. It aims to overcome the youth unemployment challenge in PNG.

Project Yumi Inc is committed to empowering the youth of PNG in building sustainable skills that will help them create the foundations to build a successful future.

The Chief Executive officer for Credit Corporation PNG Danny Robinson said, in response to a request from community leaders from 14 mile, the Project Yumi Inc in conjunction with its sponsors are expanding the Project Wok Program to support past grade 12 students by offering this short community-led classroom-based program.

The employees of Credit Corporation taught the participants on how to write good interest letters, resumes and also taught them the skills for making a good impression during interviews.

Robinson is optimistic that the participants will secure jobs after this training.

“For us it’s about giving back to the communities, obviously youth unemployment is a big issue in PNG and we think that, programs like this will help young people to be able to get jobs,” he said

He said the core Project Work Program is a 2 days intensive facilitator-led training program for a limited number of grade 12 students from 5 registered Port Moresby based schools.

One of the participants Kellina Babo from Central province said she had several unsuccessful job interviews due to lack of skills. However, she is confident to pass the next one after going through this training.

Another male participant Junior Pakana from Jiwaka province who resides at 14-mile thanked Project Yumi Inc and the sponsors for this youth empowerment initiative.

Project wok gives students real world skills so that they can better navigate their transition into employment. The program equips students with employ-ability strategies and skills.