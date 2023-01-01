BPNG HELPDESK FOR BSP NEW BANKING SYSTEM COMPLAINTS

The Bank of Papua New Guinea (BPNG) affirmed ongoing complaints of customers following BSP’s recently implemented core banking system called the Flexcube.

A system in which BSP assured people in February of this year that it will deliver an enhanced customer experience for all our customers, providing a greater range of digitally enabled services making it simple and efficient for customers.

With regards to ongoing complaints the Central bank through a statement notified that a customer complaint helpdesk has been set up to help resolve complaints in regards to the new system’s implementation.

The help desk will obtain complaints that have either not been addressed by BSP or where the customer finds the response by BSP inadequate or not helpful.

Complaints may be lodged through email address complaints@bankpng.gov.pg or written to address: Customer Complaint Help Desk, P.O Box 121, Port Moresby, NCD, PNG.

The Help dask service is a free service that can be resorted to on complaints previously reported to BSP, either by visiting their nearest branch or contacting the bank through its customer service.