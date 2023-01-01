BORDER FACILITIES

By Jim John

More attention on border development and trade is needed at the Wumbit-Butmambin, Yetetkun along the Papua New Guinea- Indonesia border in Western Province.



Minister for International Trade and Investment Richard Maru was impressed with how the Pos Lintas Batas Negara or PLBN Yetetkun border facility was built on Indonesian side during his visit to Butmambin-YetetKun border area yesterday.



He said all leaders of Western Province need cooperation and collective efforts to build such facilities along PNG border, for easy access to bilateral trade between Papua New Guinea and Indonesia.



“Western Province you have the potential for different agricultural activities and opening roads to trade with Indonesia will benefit the people of both countries. Leaders of Fly River Provincial Government and the four districts need to think critically on how they can contribute meaningfully in economic activities within the province that can also result in international trade.” he said.



He said money should not be a problem for development if all leaders work together as there are many resources found in the province.



These includes Gold, Copper, Oil, Gas, Forestry, Rubber, Vanilla, Rice among others.



Minister Richard Maru reiterated that the province needs economic activities within rural areas for self-sustainability.



Vice Minister for Mining and Border Development and Member for North Fly District James Donald said he is committed to supporting the district.



He was talking after visiting the Butmambin border on PNG side with Minister Richard Maru and the Special Economic Zones expert including Western Governor Taboi Awi Yoto yesterday.



He said the people of North Fly District, Western Province and PNG deserved to live in a proper democratic state and the North Fly District Development Authority or NFDDA will work closely with the Fly River Provincial Government and the PNG National Government to ensure the border area at Wumbit, Butmambin of PNG side is developed to connect PLBN Yetetkun border facility along the Boven Digoel District in Papua Province of Indonesia.



Mr Donald said the initial plan of building border facility at Butmambin was planned in 2018 and work is in progress to date to build the facility at Wumbit ground area close to Indonesian border that will see bilateral trade be made possible in near future.